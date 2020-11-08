Mayor on a mission to help struggling businesses amidst new restrictions

A local mayor is doing his part to make sure business owners can navigate new Covid restrictions.

Silvis Mayor Matt Carter went door-to-door Friday in the downtown area.

He was joined by the director of Silvis Main Street, Amanda Sherwood. The organization is a non-profit that helps promote local businesses.

They listened to how the owners are doing financially and gave them resources for grant options.

You can connect with Silvis Main Street on their Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/silvismaintstreet