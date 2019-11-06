Mayors serve soup at fundraiser

Quad Cities leaders raised awareness about homelessness and money through an annual fundraiser today.

The “In from the Cold” Mayors’ Hunger Luncheon was held at the Golden Leaf Convention Center in Davenport this afternoon.

Local mayors served a simple meal of bread and soup, including outgoing Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch.

He explains hunger is not just any one city’s concern.

“In from the cold is obviously, making sure as we say, we eat less today so we can eat more,” Klipsch said. “That’s the key of this whole thing. all the mayors are behind me and we’re all together in this– coming together as an entire Quad City community to make sure everyone has the chance to eat during the holidays, but well beyond that.”

All proceeds from today will benefit local organizations.