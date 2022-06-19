Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will host monthly 30-minute Move With the Mayor walks in different parts of the city in an effort to meet residents and promote the importance of an active lifestyle on healthy living.

The first 30-minute walk will be at Prospect Park at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. Interested walkers will meet the mayor at the lower level of Prospect Park Pavilion and walk around the pond together. In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be re-scheduled, a news release says.

Move with the Mayor™ is connected to the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention and is part of a national campaign to boost physical activity by encouraging people to be physically active for at least 30 minutes a day.

“I am looking forward to meeting and talking with Moline residents while also promoting the importance of an active lifestyle for healthy living,” said Rayapati, who as mayor, is also a member of the Quad Cities Healthcare Initiative. “It can be hard to fit physical activity into our daily routine. Sometimes we need new experiences and activities to help us resolve to fit it into our hectic daily schedules, but together it is possible and can be incredibly rewarding.”

Here is the tentative schedule for the rest of the Move with the Mayor walks:

July 14 – Ben Butterworth Parkway

Aug. 11 – Memorial Park Cemetery

Sept. 8 – Riverside Cemetery

Oct. 29 – Sylvan Island

More specific times and locations will be shared prior to the walks.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., killing approximately 655,000 people each year. It does not have to be that way because three of every four people can prevent it through healthy diets, living smoke-free and increased physical activity, such as walking, says John Clymer, executive director of the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention.

Rayapati agrees and says her goal is to improve cardiovascular health in the community and decrease risk factors for debilitating illness, a news release says.