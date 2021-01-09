Mayor to give State of the City address

Mayor Mike Thoms will give his annual State of the City Address at noon Monday during a joint Zoom meeting of the Rock Island Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs.

Thoms will also give the address at the City Council meeting that evening starting at 6:45 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, a news release says. The City Council meetings still are held remotely. Viewers can watch live on the city’s website at www.rigov.org. Mediacom subscribers can watch the

address live on Channel 9.

“The State of the City Address is an opportunity to inform the citizens of Rock Island and the entire Quad Cities about not only our ups and downs in 2020, but also present a preview of 2021,” Thoms said.

The video of the address will be available on the city’s website on Tuesday.