Out of 25 finalists, McCarthy Improvement Company has earned the ROSE (Recognition of Safety Excellence) award for safety from the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Iowa, according to a news release.

Donna Said, safety manager, and Shane Hauman, interim president (contributed photo)

AGC selects the ROSE award recipient that displays the highest standard in safety practices including quality safety programs with active employee participation, safety training, and work site hazard identification and control. The winner must also achieve zero work site fatalities and multi-catastrophic injuries, the release says.

“We’re extremely proud of our team for taking our culture of safety and health so seriously. It’s an honor to see that commitment recognized by the AGC,” said Shane Hauman, interim president for McCarthy Improvement.

At the end of 2022, McCarthy Improvement completed its second consecutive calendar year without a time-lost incident which is defined as an incident that results in a disability or an employee missing work due to injury. McCarthy’s last time-lost incident took place in October 2020, marking over 800 days since the last occurrence.

McCarthy Improvement Safety Manager Donna Said also recognized the entire management team for its commitment to safety through the OSHA 30 Certification training.

“Every manager within our company, from foreman to top executives, have completed 30 hours of rigorous health and safety training through OSHA 30. While the training itself is popular, it’s certainly unique for all members of management to have this achievement,” said Said. “I am so very proud of our team’s commitment to identifying and correcting unsafe behavior and conditions before incidents occur.”

The OSHA 30 course is designed to teach those in a leadership role how to identify, predict and avoid recognizable hazards in the work environment. All McCarthy employees have the authority to shut down production if they perceive an activity to be unsafe, the release says.

McCarthy Improvement accepted the honor as the 2022 ROSE Award winner during a luncheon on Jan. 11 at the AGC of Iowa 101st Annual Convention in Des Moines.

About Associated General Contractors

The Associated General Contractors of Iowa is Iowa’s oldest and largest association of heavy/highway and municipal/utility contractors.

About McCarthy Improvement Company

McCarthy Improvement is a general contractor specializing in concrete paving, earthwork, underground utilities, commercial and industrial work. Based in Davenport, McCarthy Improvement has been operating for more than 125 years and is the oldest subsidiary of the McCarthy-Bush Corporation.