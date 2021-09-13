MCNA Smile Tour making Clinton stop Tuesday

The MCNA Smile Tour will heading to Clinton on Tuesday, September 14, as part of MCNA Dental’s #SayCheeseIA PSA campaign, which serves to reach children and families in Iowa to educate and foster excitement about dental health, oral hygiene, and overall wellness.

Families are invited to enjoy interactive activities, free giveaway items and a chance to win prizes.

This event is free, and no registration is required. The MCNA Smile Tour stop is Tuesday from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Kwik Star, 249 Main Avenue in Clinton.