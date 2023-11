The well-known downtown Davenport restaurant Me & Billy marked its 10-year anniversary yesterday by helping local veterans.

Me and Billy opened on Veterans Day in 2013 and owner Billy Collins celebrated the occasion by presenting a check to the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center for a food giveaway they’re holding next Sunday.

Click here for more information about the giveaway.