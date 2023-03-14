The Quad Cities is full of restaurants that locals rave about, but not everybody is a fan. Of course, not everyone is going to like the same place but some of these 1-star Yelp reviews show that people can be mean with their reviews.
Abarrotes Carrillo, Davenport
Tex S. – “Went on a Friday night at about 7 o’clock. The restaurant had no food. The irony of the situation was the other side of the restaurant had a grocery store.”
Whitey’s Ice Cream, multiple locations
Jennifer S. – “The most overrated place in the QCA!! The ice cream is not good and way overpriced.”
Frank’s Pizza, Silvis
Frank S. – “Being from Chicago my level of expectation on pizza is pretty high the pizza we got from this place I wouldn’t even feed to my dog if I could put negative Stars I would.”
QC Coffee and Pancake House, Rock Island
Ramadan F – “they didn’t have fries we had to pay extra for onion rings.”
Central Standard, Bettendorf
Kerry G – “tried the cheese tots. Tasted like they melted a slice of government cheese over some day-old tots and microwaved them.”
Pizza and Subs, Rock Island
Kathy A – “I understand that not all restaurants in different states will have pizza as good as NY’s, but this was just such a sad excuse for an establishment that specializes in pizza.”
Jim’s Rib Haven, East Moline
Sean G – “people go here more for nostalgia than the actual food. Seriously, Famous Dave’s is Wwwaaayyyy better!”
Nally’s Kitchen, Davenport
Trenton V – “The food was mediocre but the quality was not all what it was hyped up to be. I’ve never had a tooth chip before from food or otherwise.”
Duck City Bistro, Davenport
John C – “This is a caricature of fine dining with fine dining prices, but don’t worry you’ll have plenty to take home and hate later because portions are huge.”
Hurts Donuts, Bettendorf
Nick P – “They offer a special Cop Doughnut, which is annoying. I hope there’s one for garbage men, who perform just as vital a public service while being far less appreciated, being more likely to be injured in the line of duty.”
Biaggis, Davenport
David B – “the bistecca americana was possibly the worst steak I have ever tried to eat. About 1/3 of it was just OK, but the rest was Grandma’s farm boot.”
Bix Bistro, Davenport
Matthew W – “Garlic is the go-to and expect no trouble from the undead.”