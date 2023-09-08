Meatheads in Milan is closed as the store cleans up after a fire.

“We had a fire that originated in one of our smokers. The quick response by employees working with fire extinguishers, calling 911 and evacuating customers and staff helped assess the seriousness of this particular fire,” Meatheads posted on social media. “Thank goodness for the fire suppression system that saved it from spreading to the building. The fire itself was contained to one smoker. However, the smoke and water damage requires quite a bit of cleaning. Our Milan store must remain closed as we partner with a restoration company, the Rock Island Health Department, and other agencies to reopen as soon as possible.”

The post also offered some ways you can support Meatheads.

They’ll still have cookouts Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and you can still visit them at the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport on Saturdays and Sundays.

