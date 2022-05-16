(usace.army.mil)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that mechanical dredging (strike removal) operations are underway on the Mississippi River and will continue until further notice at Rosebrook, UMR Mile 595.2-595.6. Dredging will take place seven days a week, 10.5 hours per day, from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Mariners are asked to contact the MV Rock Island or MV Davenport on channel 13, 14, 16 or 82 no less than 30 minutes prior to transiting the area. Mariners are urged to travel at their slowest safe speed to minimize wake and proceed with caution after passing arrangements have been made.