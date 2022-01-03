Med Tree campaign in Clinton runs through January, to help with emergency medications

The MercyOne Clinton Foundation is the fundraising arm of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and donations are channeled through the foundation to the area designated by the donor.

The MercyOne Clinton Foundation is sponsoring the Med Tree campaign through Jan. 31, 2022. The campaign raises money for the Emergency Prescription Fund, which assists people in the community with emergency medication needs.

The fund is administered by the Information, Referral, and Assistance Services agency in Clinton.

“Many people continue to have to choose between buying food, paying rent, or paying for needed medications,” Julie Dunn, executive director of the MercyOne Clinton Foundation, said in a Monday release. “The Med Tree campaign helps Information, Referral and Assistance Services to meet the needs in our community.”

“The Med Tree campaign helps us to provide the financial assistance to those who are struggling to pay for a needed prescription, a vital necessity to keeping well,” said Regan Michaelsen, director of Information, Referral and Assistance Services. “We are grateful for every contribution that is received.”

According to Michaelsen, the Med Tree campaign raised $4,100 last year to help nearly 300 people for needed medications, but needs in the community were estimated to be more than $6,000.

To donate, checks should be designated to Med Tree and mailed to MercyOne Clinton Foundation, 1410 N. 4th St., Clinton, IA 52732, or dropped off at the MercyOne Clinton Medical Center switchboard.