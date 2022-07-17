Sgt. Henry Taylor (photo from the Medal of Honor website.)

In honor of the Illinois portion of the newly designated Medal of Honor Highway 20, the Medal of Honor Highway 20 Caravan will leave East Dubuque, Ill., at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24, and drive across Illinois to the Indiana border.

The caravan will stop briefly in Galena at 10 a.m. at Depot Park, 99 Bouthillier St., a news release says.

The Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193, Galena, will honor the only Galena Area Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. Henry H. Taylor, a Civil War veteran.

The community is invited to a brief ceremony. Members of the caravan include American Legion Department Commander Wayne L. Fischer and VFW Past State Commander Bobby Welch. Those attending should bring lawn chairs. Parking is available at Depot Park.

The caravan will leave Galena by 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Jerry Howard, commander of Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193, Galena, at jerryhow2014@gmail.com.

Local American Legion Post 193 and VFW Post 2665 will provide the Color Guard.

Taylor was with Company C, 45th Illinois Infantry., U. S. Army. Other dates in his biography include:

Medal of Honor Action Date: June 25, 1863.

Medal of Honor Action Place: Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Citation: Was the first to plant the Union colors upon the enemy’s works.

Born: July 4, 1841, near Galena, Jo Daviess County, Illinois.

Died: May 3, 1909 Leavenworth, Kansas.

Buried: Greenwood Cemetery (MH) (8-16-7), Clay Center, Kansas.

For more about Medal of Honor recipients, visit here.