MedForce at head-on crash Saturday on I-80

A portion of Interstate 80 was shut down for miles early Sunday after a head-on crash with serious injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lane of Interstate 80. A MedForce helicopter arrived at the scene soon afterward.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw that law enforcement had the entire area blocked to traffic, and also saw the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Grass Police assisting with directing traffic.

Reporter Ryan Risky took this photo from the Interstate 80/280 interchange.

