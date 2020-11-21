MedForce on scene of rollover crash in Scott County

Crews from MedForce arrived on the scene of a rollover crash that happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Scott County, about four miles south of Walcott. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Multiple firefighters and crews from MedForce worked together Friday evening to remove an individual from an overturned vehicle in Scott County.

First responders arrived on the scene of the rollover crash that happened before 6 p.m. on 70th Avenue, about four miles south of Walcott.

One person was airlifted by MedForce to Iowa City with serious injuries, and at least one other from the second vehicle was taken to a hospital in Davenport.

Responders had to cut the roof open to get to the person inside, who was trapped for more than 90 minutes.

Local 4 News arrived as the first news outlet on the scene, where crews from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Grass Fire Department and Walcott Fire Department were all present.

More information will be provided as details are released.