Medforce transports at least one from interstate rollover Wednesday evening

A MedForce helicopter landed on the highway to transport at least one person from a semi rollover crash that happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

About 5:30 p.m., traffic was being re-routed off Interstate 80 westbound at the Atkinson exit because of the rollover farther west on Interstate 80, just before Geneseo.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

Emergency responders from various agencies helped at the crash site and directed traffic. By 6 p.m., westbound traffic was allowed past the accident. Eastbound traffic was not affected.

