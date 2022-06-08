Mediacom Communications is scheduled to disconnect network fiber attached to the old I-74 bridge and activate temporary fiber transport lines recently placed on the newly built I-74 bridge. As a result of the line transfer, Mediacom services will be temporarily unavailable to Iowa customers in Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties during pre-dawn hours on Thursday, June 9. The service interruption will allow fiber-splicing to occur during a designated maintenance period that will begin just after midnight and end by 6 a.m. on June 9.

Crews will splice hundreds of strands of glass fiber on both sides of the river as they transfer connection points to new locations temporarily placed in conduits attached to the new bridge. A similar process is scheduled to occur in August due to a bridge design that first placed telecommunication conduits in a temporary route, which will be modified during the final phase of bridge construction.