Mediacom Communications has announced that it now has more than 25,000 customers participating in a new federal program that allows low-income households to receive discounted or free broadband service. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was included in the federal infrastructure bill and provides a monthly credit of $30 to eligible participants. The ACP credit can be applied to any residential service Mediacom offers.

To maximize the ACP benefit for qualifying households, Mediacom made a commitment to the Biden Administration to provide 100 Mbps download speeds to low-income Americans for $30 per month. By matching the $30 high-speed internet plan called Mediacom Connect-2-Complete Plus (C2C+) with the monthly $30 ACP credit, eligible customers can receive their broadband service from Mediacom for free.

“Reliable internet is no longer a nice-to-have — it’s a must-have,” said Mediacom Group Vice President Todd Curtis. “Without affordable access, thousands of Illinois residents are cut-off from a digital world that increasingly relies on the internet to learn, work, search for jobs and receive health care.”

Of the 25,000 Mediacom customers receiving the ACP benefit today, more than 4,300 are Illinois residents in non-urban areas where Mediacom delivers broadband services. The Federal Communications Commission awards the monthly ACP credit to families with income at 200% of the federal poverty guideline or lower, and to those who qualify for other forms of government assistance. The broadband credit is limited to one per household. Customers who choose Mediacom’s C2C+ service receive lease-free modems and free installations.

Curtis explained that the company is working to expand enrollment and is asking local human services and nonprofit organizations to share information about free and low cost broadband options with their clients.

“Our fiber based broadband service is available in 350 Illinois communities in 60 different counties, including low-population areas where people may be isolated,” Curtis said. We want to help residents stay connected to people and resources that contribute to their well-being.”

The ACP benefit is available to both new and existing Mediacom customers who qualify. Anyone interested in participating in the ACP must confirm eligibility to enroll in the program. Information can be found online by clicking here or by calling 855-330-6918.