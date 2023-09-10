A Mediapolis man has been arrested after Des Moines County deputies said in a news release that he fired a shotgun outside of a residence.

Des Moines County deputies were called to the 10000 block Mediapolis Road for a report of shots fired on September 9 at about 10:20 p.m. They spoke with the complainant, who said they heard a shotgun fired outside their home and saw a blue truck drive toward Mediapolis. They believed the suspect to be Christopher Vargason, age 28 of Mediapolis, and thought Vargason was shooting at them or their residence, the release said.

(Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies found Vargason in Mediapolis and asked him about the incident. Vargason eventually admitted to firing a shotgun in the air outside of the victim’s residence to try to scare them. After further investigation, Vargason was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony and reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.