MEDIC EMS treats runners, others on race day Saturday

Roads in Downtown Davenport will be closed as runners take to the streets for one of the Midwest’s biggest races. (OurQuadCities.com file photo)

MEDIC EMS treated a number of runners and spectators Saturday at the annual Bix 7 road race.

The race, which had about 7,740 runners in downtown Davenport, a news release says. MEDIC EMS responded to 23 dispatches on the race course and transported 10 patients total with four transported to Genesis Medical Center – East, Campus, four to the Genesis West Campus, and two to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf from the Bix 7race course. The 10 transports from the course were all Bix 7 runners.

MEDIC EMS responded to an additional 17 dispatches during the race that were not related to the race.

MEDIC EMS was prepared for a heavy-call-volume day with 20 paramedic ambulances strategically placed around the course, 15 from MEDIC EMS, one from Durant Ambulance, one from Paramount Ambulance, and three from Genesis Ambulance.

MEDIC EMS also had three paramedic level bike medic teams strategically located throughout the BIX race course and medical tent area. In conjunction with seven Davenport Fire Department vehicles and two mobile “gator” units, the ambulances, fire trucks and bike medics were able to respond quickly to the calls and provide the necessary stabilization, treatment, and transport to area hospitals.

“The number of people that attend and run in the BIX 7 has all the ingredients for a disaster scenario when the weather is typically hot and the humidity is high. With the help of Davenport Fire, Durant Ambulance, Paramount Ambulance, and Genesis Ambulance, we were ready to respond and transport all patients in a

timely manner,” said Linda Frederiksen, MEDIC EMS executive director.

