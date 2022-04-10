Emergency professionals have been spending the third Saturday of every month in 2022 so far making sure the Quad Cities and surrounding area straps kids in safely.

MEDIC EMS has been offering free car seat safety checks at its Eldridge Quarters, 100 S. 14th Ave.

The next car seat safety check is 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16.

Not able to attend?

More free car seat safety check dates will be 9 a.m. to noon on these dates throughout the rest of the year: