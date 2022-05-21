On Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m., MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will remember and celebrate our veterans during a special program. The public is welcome.

“We are indebted to these heroes and their families. They are selfless in their service and love of our country and communities,” said Amy Berentes, MercyOne Clinton chief operating officer, in a news release. “While they are away we are privileged to serve the health needs of their families. When they return, our physicians and providers will provide safe, innovative, personalized care to meet the specialized needs of the military community.”

Clinton area residents are encouraged to gather outside the medical center at 1410 N. 14th St. The program will include:

· Raising the flag to half-staff with the sounding of ‘Taps.”

· Singing the National Anthem and saying the Pledge of Allegiance

· Prayer

· A thank-you and recognition of veterans in attendance

· Presentation of a memorial wreath to be placed in the medical center north lobby.

Children from MercyOne Clinton Childcare will participate. After the program, they will lead a mini-parade down the halls of the first floor.

A Memorial Day lunch will be available in the Cornerstone Café.