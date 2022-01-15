Medical center reminds community of visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

MercyOne Medical Center locations like the one in Clinton are continuing to be critically impacted by increased patient volumes.

“We recognize support from a family member or friend contributes to patient experience, safety and healing,” a news release says. “We desire to balance these important elements with the need to protect patients and colleagues from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.”

As cases surge across the area, MercyOne reminds the community of its visitor policy.

Patients are allowed up to one visitor at a time, and all visitors are required to:

Be at least 18 years of age, with the exception of extenuating circumstances, such as end of life.

Be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

Adhere to COVID precautionary guidelines, including hand hygiene and mandatory masking at all times. Additional PPE may be supplied to support persons as necessary.

Stay in their respective patient’s room, as appropriate, and only be outside of this area during entrance, exit or if food is obtained from the cafeteria or vending. The visitor’s mask should always remain on while in the patient’s room. During some procedures, support persons may be asked to leave.

Not be present during any intermittent or continuous aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) during the visitation.

If a patient already has a visitor in their room, MercyOne asks that the next visitor wait in their vehicle until the patient is available or return at a later time.

The medical center says it is unable to accommodate visitors in the front lobby of the waiting area, as it is currently designated as a patient waiting area.

“Minimizing the spread of illness is crucial. MercyOne is enforcing these visitor restrictions to help ensure the safety of patients, visitors and colleagues,” a news release says. “We appreciate your support and cooperation. Please follow safe health practices to relieve stress on you and your health care system.”

To further prevent the medical center from experiencing higher volumes of patients, MercyOne urges people to take advantage of at-home COVID-19 testing kits.