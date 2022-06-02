Some major credit reporting agencies have announced they will strip 70% of medical debt information out of consumers’ credit reports starting July 1.

Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will implement these changes. These groups report that medical collection debt will no longer appear on credit reports if that debt has been paid.

The credit bureaus will also increase how long it takes for that debt to appear on a consumer’s report. The time it will take for the debt to appear on a consumer’s report will go from six months to one year.

This will start sometime in the first half of next year according to Creditkarma.com. Credit companies will also remove unpaid medical collection debt from reports if it’s less than $500.