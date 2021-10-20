Medical tattooing can change post-mastectomy life

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For some facing life after breast cancer surgery, a tattoo can be a tool to help women with mastectomy trauma. Medical tattooing is not only covering the surgical scars of cancer survivors, but changing lives.

Women have several options following a mastectomy. Some choose to go flat, others get implants, some have traditional breast reconstruction surgery and some undergo areola tattooing. But there is one unique option that is a bit more colorful and memorable than others, mastectomy tattoos.

A mastectomy tattoo is designed for when surgeons cannot spare the nipple during a mastectomy. They can often reconstruct breasts, if the patient desires, but this allows for a more sentimental and vivid alternative.

Recovering from both breast cancer and a mastectomy is no doubt a painful process, butonce healed, this is a popular option to cover or highlight battle scars with art that is deeply personal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories