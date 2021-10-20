Medical tattooing can change post-mastectomy life

For some facing life after breast cancer surgery, a tattoo can be a tool to help women with mastectomy trauma. Medical tattooing is not only covering the surgical scars of cancer survivors, but changing lives.

Women have several options following a mastectomy. Some choose to go flat, others get implants, some have traditional breast reconstruction surgery and some undergo areola tattooing. But there is one unique option that is a bit more colorful and memorable than others, mastectomy tattoos.

A mastectomy tattoo is designed for when surgeons cannot spare the nipple during a mastectomy. They can often reconstruct breasts, if the patient desires, but this allows for a more sentimental and vivid alternative.

Recovering from both breast cancer and a mastectomy is no doubt a painful process, butonce healed, this is a popular option to cover or highlight battle scars with art that is deeply personal.