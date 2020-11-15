Medication aide ‘diverted’ drugs meant for senior-living facility residents

A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman who worked as a certified medication aide at a senior-living location faces felony charges after an investigator says she took narcotics meant for those living there.

Cassandra Carter, 28, faces charges of three charges of prohibited acts – first offense, and one of tampering with records, all felonies, according to Scott County Jail records.

According to court documents:

A criminal investigator for the State of Iowa, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, says between April 12, 2019 and Feb. 12, 2020, Carter worked as a certified medication aide (CMA) at a Bickford Cottage location.

While she was working there, she documented the administration of pain narcotics to residents in their official medical records to conceal she had “diverted” the narcotics.

One resident received a new order of 60 pills of Tramadol, a pain reliever, on Feb. 11, 2020. The 60 pills were discovered to be missing on Feb. 12, 2020. Carter was confronted about them and admitted to “diverting” them. She went to her car and retrieved the pills, and only 50 were left.

She also documented she had administered hydrocodone, an opioid pain medication, to a patient when she actually kept it for herself between Dec. 14 and Dec. 29, 2019.

Cater was released on bond Friday from Scott County Jail a little more than two hours after she was booked in to the facility. Her preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 20 in Scott County Court.