Enjoy a warm drink and meet officers with the Davenport Police Department at Cops and Cocoa!

The department and staff from the city are hosting the third annual “Cops and Cocoa” event on Tuesday, December 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Conservatory at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Avenue.

Members of the public can visit with local officers, check out the squad cars, enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies and see the beautiful holiday light displays inside the Conservatory and throughout Vander Veer Park.

“This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. It’s wonderful to see local Davenport Police officers and community members of all ages enjoy the magic of the lights and poinsettias throughout the park,” said Allie McWilliams, Community Engagement Coordinator.

