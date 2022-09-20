The Friends of the Musser Public Library invite you to meet and feed butterflies at the “Butterfly Experience” from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the City of Muscatine Pollinator Park, 600 S. Houser St.

At this event, small numbers of participants will go into tents filled with butterflies and receive a cup of nectar to hold. Participants then need to wait for the butterflies to approach them for a drink, giving each a unique experience of nature.

Rick Brammer of Absolute Science (the “bubble guy” at MPL’s children’s events) will provide the butterflies, nectar cups and tents. This event is hosted by the City of Muscatine Pollinator Project and sponsored by the Friends of MPL.

Participants in this event should come to the Dog Park parking area, past the barricades, and park in the overflow parking along the fence line. Organizers ask attendees to stay clear of the walking trail when parking.

For more information, visit the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center website, visit the Musser Public Library Facebook site, or call 563-263-3065.