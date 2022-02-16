Come meet your legislators as a group of six local nonprofit organizations host a series of four Scott County Legislative Forums in 2022.

The second forum will convene Saturday, February 19th at the LULAC Council, 4224 Ricker Hill Road, Davenport, a news release says.

A social time will be 10-10:30 a.m., when people can meet individually with legislators. The forum will be 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Former Iowa Sen. Maggie Tinsman convened the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County. “The purpose of the Forums is to ask questions of our Iowa Legislators- both Republican and Democrat senators and representatives,” she said. “Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all legislators as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion.”

LULAC and NAACP invite participants join via Zoom here.

Meeting ID: 820 3268 1823

Passcode: 661615

