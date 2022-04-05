Scott County residents can meet their legislators as part of a final bipartisan forum.

A group of six area nonprofit organizations have hosted the series of Scott County legislative forums since the beginning of the year. According to a release, political activist and former Iowa Senator and Scott County Supervisor Maggie Tinsman convened the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County. “The purpose of the forums is to ask questions of our Iowa Legislators, both Republican and Democrat Senators and Representatives regarding of concern to us,” Tinsman said. “Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all legislators, as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion.”

Former Iowa Senator and Scott County Supervisor Maggie Tinsman (maggietinsman.com)

This final Scott County legislative forum is Saturday, April 9 at the Mississippi Bend AEA, located at 729 21st Street in Bettendorf. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. with a social time to meet individually with legislators, and the forum itself is from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

For more information, including how to join the forum via Zoom, click here.