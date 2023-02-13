Like Rock Island’s Augustana College, Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, has its first female president and Quad Citizens can meet her soon.

Dr. Rebecca Neiduski, Wartburg’s 18th president, will have a meet and greet Saturday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The Alumni Office has organized a special presidential tour for Neiduski, the private college’s new president since July 1, 2022.

Rebecca Neiduski became the 18th president (and first female leader) of Wartburg College in its 170-year history, effective July 1, 2022 (submitted photo).

These events are designed to give the Wartburg community and alumni an opportunity to meet and introduce themselves to President Neiduski and hear some of her vision for the future of the college. Augustana’s Andrea Talentino also became that institution’s first female president last July 1.

Neiduski is the first female president in Wartburg’s 170-year history. She was unanimously recommended to the Board of Regents by the 14-person search committee, which included faculty, staff, student and board representation. The committee partnered with WittKeiffer, an executive search firm, to ensure a strong, diverse pool of candidates, according to a college release.

She succeeded Darrel Colson, who announced his retirement in September 2021. He served as Wartburg’s president since 2009, during which time he has led the college through the execution of a strategic plan, “Living Our Learning; Claiming Our Calling; Transforming Tomorrow.” In support of that plan, the college community generously gave to the “Transforming Tomorrow” comprehensive campaign, which raised more than $89 million, including $34 million for scholarships.

Neiduski came to Iowa from Elon University in North Carolina, where she was dean of the School of Health Sciences. Before Elon, she was the chair and program director for the Department of Occupational Therapy at Concordia University Wisconsin and an associate professor of occupational therapy with tenure at Maryville University in St. Louis.

To register for the Feb. 25 Crawford event (which includes complimentary heavy appetizers and a drink), click HERE. RSVPs are required by Feb. 16.