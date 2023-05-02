The parking lot at German American Heritage Center & Museum in Davenport will be filled with two vehicular shows this weekend.

A classic VW car at a past GAHC show.

The Volkswagen Car Show at GAHC (2nd and Gaines streets) is on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission to the show and the museum is free.

The fun-filled day will fill the lot with lots of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans, kit cars and more. Come and see the history of one of Germany’s most iconic car brands.

Parking is limited, and the center encourages visitors to use the street parking on 3rd Street or surrounding blocks. There may be spaces off of 2nd Street and Western Avenue where the old YMCA used to be.

On Sunday, May 7 will be the “Bus-eum” in the parking lot — an exhibit inside a retrofitted school bus turned into a museum, which has toured the Midwest since 2003 with relevant but often overlooked aspects of history and culture, according to GAHC. This mobile format has made topics accessible to audiences in a variety of settings and hundreds of communities across the region.

The BUS-eum will be at the German American Heritage Center and Museum on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

At 11 a.m. will be a presentation and discussion with the German and American students who worked on the exterior project. At 2 p.m., there will be a “Bootleggers in Iowa” presentation and discussion with Michael Luick-Thrams of TRACES.

For more information, visit the GAHC website HERE.