The first day of the new year always introduces the start of resolutions, new laws, and also new life.

(photo courtesy of Genesis Health System)

The Genesis BirthCenter in Davenport welcomed the first baby born of the new year on Monday. Angel Almendares and Yadira Aguilar Polanco of Davenport became the parents of Angel Eithan Almendares Aguilar.

Angel, who was born just after noon, is the first child of the family. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long, according to a Genesis news release.

The Genesis BirthCenter, Davenport, is in Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport.