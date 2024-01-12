Lara Paxton has a simple dream, but hard to realize in these divisive, polarized times – get people to work together for the common good.

One big step toward that elusive goal is in her organizing the first ProgressPalooza, Saturday, Jan. 20 all day, at The Village Theatre.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., at 2113 E. 11th St., Village of East Davenport. Workshops, classes, and information tables go from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Evening festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and include a keynote lecture, sing-along, burlesque variety show, and ‘80s slow dance.

ProgressPalooza organizer Lara Paxton of Davenport.

ProgressPalooza is a day for people doing good things in our community to gather under one “big tent,” to connect with each other, and find other people who are interested in getting involved.

It’s a tremendously varied smorgasbord to build community, try out new skills, learn about the issues, and find volunteers or volunteer opportunities. It’s a day to celebrate the good work being done and get energized to face the challenges ahead.

“I want ProgressPalooza to have a celebratory feel, almost like a mini-festival,” Paxton – a former circus performer who works as a labor and delivery nurse – said recently. “I am hoping that the fun workshops in circus, clowning, and belly dance draw a wide crowd that will also be interested in learning about things like tenant rights, how to canvas, food and housing insecurity, LGBTQ+ issues, and reproductive rights.

A recent photo of Paxton, who works as a UnityPoint — Trinity labor and delivery nurse.

“I hope that leaders on these issues in the community will have a chance to connect and collaborate in a fun environment, and I hope folks will learn about exciting volunteer opportunities.”

Paxton’s main is goal is simply for people to connect and collaborate.

“How can we get people in the same room and generate ideas, generate some energy,” she said. “And look for volunteers – a lot of these organizations could use more volunteers.”

ProgressPalooza artists, performers, activists, and educators are donating workshops, performances, and educational materials to this extravaganza of community, art, and social progress.

Burlesque performer Red Perreze

The suggested donation is $5 and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

“My background in the arts, I always had some element of social circus going on,” Paxton said. “Now I want to be based in health care, with a side of social arts. I think the arts are really powerful as a tool for getting people excited and energized.

“People want to do good things, but they won’t necessarily unless it’s super fun,” she said. “You can get people motivated to do good things if it’s fun, and that was the idea behind this event. How can we get people excited about social justice?

“Get people together to work on things in a fun way, instead of it being a chore and you have to go to meetings,” she added.

ProgressPalooza is meant to be that event, to bring many kinds of people and organizations together, and raise awareness about public health.

Belly Diva Samantha

“Let’s get together to show what people are doing to make people’s lives better and healthier,” Paxton said.

“I have also seen that there are a ton of people and organizations in the QC doing great work, there’s a ton of potential here, but we could use more connection and collaboration,” she said. “I do think partly this is a matter of recovering the in-person connection that was paused by the pandemic.”

Featured performers, groups

The Jan. 20 workshops will include:

Circus for the revolution, with aerial artist Lara Paxton

Belly dance, with Samantha Karadsheh

Consent is mandatory, with Celtic Honey

Joy write: Finding ways to write a meaningful memoir, with Umme Al-Wazedi

College for convicts, with Sharon M. Varallo

How to organize a tenant alliance, with the Quad Cities Tenant Alliance

Press Pause: A mindset and movement class, with Rebecca Sebastian

Improv and the clown, with Brian Weckerly

Sustain advocacy and activism, with Viminda Shafer

The Freedom to Decide: How to protect reproductive freedom in Iowa, with Becca Eastwood

Participating organizations are Progressive Action for the Common Good, The Project, MLK Center, Sunlight Yoga, Artsy Bookworm, EveryChild, The ARTery, NEST Cafe, Community Health Care, QC NOW and Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Brian Weckerly will give a clowning and improv workshop.

The keynote speaker (6:30 p.m.) is Deborah Thompson, MPA, who will talk on “Values in the Wild: A reflection of morals and values in policy and politics.

“As our day of learning, sharing, moving, and connecting moves into the evening, Deborah H. Thompson will reflect on the impact that morals and values will have on our efforts to make progress in Iowa,” the event website says. “These days, politics and cultural fights are creating separation and isolation.

“Whether it’s surviving awkward family gatherings or the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The ‘fighting’ makes people feel scared, turned off, and frustrated,” the description says. “Instead of finding connection – we’re creating distance. There is another way to effectively communicate what matters to you and to exchange ideas with people who have different opinions or life experiences. It is possible to talk about uncomfortable topics when you have the confidence that you won’t lose important relationships.”

Paxton called keynote speaker Thompson “very smart, very informed about issues.”

“I just think she’s really impressive and has a lot of interesting stuff to say about public health,” Paxton said. “She is a big champion of public health and has really gotten into values-based communications stuff that’s interesting. Like how do you talk to people who disagree with you and not have it be divisive and a disaster? So she’s gonna talk about that. She is amazing, just like cool and funny and smart, and a great speaker.”

The singing duo The Buttermints.

For ProgressPalooza, Paxton just cast a wide net, and used her connections, and other people spread the word. Matt Moody of the Village Theatre was a big help with that, she said.

All performers generously agreed to donate their time. The show in the evening may pass a hat for donations.

“Chris Dunn, an amazing local musician and community-builder, will be leading an inspiring sing-along with a full live band,” Paxton said. “This will be followed by a burlesque and variety show (18 years and over). I’ll be doing an aerial hoop act. The evening will end with a slow-dance party…the playlist is all the best, corniest slow-dance songs, heavy ‘80s emphasis.”

From Seattle to the QC

Paxton is from Seattle and got her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. In her early 20s, she a met a woman who did dance trapeze acts. “I just loved it, thought it was so fun,” Paxton said recently, noting she attended a circus school in England briefly.

She worked in a circus troupe and had a side female act called the Aerialistas, with a burlesque aerial style, and their shows went as far as Germany and Spain.

Lara Paxton in one of her aerial acts.

“It started as a hobby that kind of became a job,” Paxton said. As a performer, she did several “social circus” type projects over the years. She got a grant to provide a week-long circus day camp for deaf and hard-of-hearing kids, and did an aerial workshop for underserved and recently incarcerated youth.

“I did numerous fundraising shows with my aerial students to raise donations for small grassroots organizations working with populations in extreme poverty,” Paxton said.

“I organized a group of performers to travel to Guatemala City to do a circus camp for children of families living and working at the city dump there, in collaboration with an organization called Camino Seguro (Safe Passage). I learned a lot about how powerful the arts, particularly circus arts, are in building community and energizing people to work toward positive change,” she said.

“My school, work, and volunteer experiences so far in healthcare and public health have convinced me that the arts are underutilized as an invaluable tool for organization, connection, and inspiration in these fields,” Paxton said.

Paxton as an aerial hoop performer.

She moved to Fairfield, Iowa in the ‘90s with her daughter and ex-husband (who was very interested in transcendental meditation).

“It was a nice little town to have a little kid in,” Paxton said. “I thought, someday I’d like to spend a little more time in Iowa. Her daughter is now 32.

After being back in Seattle, she decided to move to the QC a few years ago for several medium-sized reasons.

“I wanted to be in a smaller, less expensive, less traffic-y place. I lived in Iowa for a few years when my daughter was little, and I kind of took a shine to it,” Paxton said. “I always thought it would be nice to spend a little more time in the Midwest someday. In Seattle, my work in circus and performance was pretty all-consuming, so my work and social life were very intertwined.”

She was attracted to the QC because of its medium size, affordability, and a lot of things to do.

“It ended up working really well, because I got my public health degree and right here in town is this accelerated nursing degree,” Paxton said, noting it was just 15 months.

At St. Ambrose in Davenport, she earned a master’s in public health and then earned her bachelor’s of science in nursing this past August from Trinity College of Nursing.

That’s a program that allows people who have a bachelor’s degree in another subject to get a nursing degree in 15 months. Paxton recently started a job in labor and delivery at UnityPoint and just found out she was accepted into the nurse midwifery program at Yale School of Nursing.

Yale was her top choice for the two-year midwifery program, which will begin next fall, and she she earned a full scholarship.

Why nurse midwifery?

Paxton had some background in home births, but wants to help all women, especially from underserved communities. She’s always been enthusiastic about the science and wants to help battle health misinformation.

Paxton will start a nurse midwife program at Yale School of Nursing in fall 2024.

Birth is such an important event and midwifes are necessary to help guide and support women, and prevent any dangers, hazards or complications during pregnancy and labor, Paxton said.

“It could potentially be a time for real growth. Pregnancy and childbirth are times when families have a lot of contact with the system,” she said. “There’s a lot of opportunities to provide education and support, interventions that could really turn a family on a good path – or if they’re not supported, they could turn into a bad time.”

She felt this is a time to make a real difference in people’s lives.

Paxton worked for a time in Seattle with people on Medicaid, including recent immigrants and refugees.

“I actually want to work in the hospital system, because that’s where the people who need help are,” she said. “We don’t have enough birth providers in this country, and Iowa in particular, we’re very low in providing obstetrical care.”

Paxton hasn’t done aerial acts since pre-COVID, before 2020. “I’ve been looking forward to doing something,” she said.

She came up with mermaid on an anchor act since she wanted to do something she loved as a 9-year-old.

Paxton as a mermaid on an anchor.

“It kind of came to me, this idea – could I do an anchor?” Paxton said. “It was one of my more commercially successful acts.”

If it’s successful the first time, she hopes to make PogressPalooza an annual event. For more information, visit the event website HERE.