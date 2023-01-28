Small business owners will get a B.O.O.S.T. on Monday, Feb. 6, with the kick-off meeting for the Moline Community and Economic Development Department’s new Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation Program for small-business owners and entrepreneurs. The session will begin at 6 p.m. at Western Illinois University Riverfront Hall, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The program is designed to provide entrepreneurs and current small business owners financial assistance, provide access to tools and skills to make the business endeavor a success, and secure direct funding in forgivable loans. Brick-and-mortar, home-based and mobile businesses are eligible.

Applicants must attend business-building workshops, work with program mentors and create a business plan, according to a news release. The program will target specific economically challenged areas of the city such as the Illinois 92 corridor, 15th and 16th street commercial corridor, Avenue of the Cities, Olde Town and Uptown and the SouthPark Mall area, the release says.

For more information, email KJ Whitley, community development manager, at kwhitley@moline.il.us.