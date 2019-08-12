Meetings focus on future of Rock Island County Courthouse

Meetings are scheduled this week for the ongoing Rock Island County Courthouse situation.

Bridget Hermann has been an advocate for selling the historic building to investors since she first heard the court house could be torn down.

“It’s kind of infuriating, basically that my tax dollars are being spent to tear down a historical landmark that violates state law and they are still refusing to sell it to anybody,” she said.

A finance and personnel meeting will take place Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. A committee of the whole will be Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. A public building commission will be Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

All the meetings will be at the Rock Island County Office Building located at 1504 3rd Avenue in Rock Island.

The Rock Island County Board Meeting will be Aug. 20 at 5:15 p.m.

More information can be found on The Rock Island Courthouse Facebook page.