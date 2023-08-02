Feeling lucky this week? It might be time to get a Mega Millions ticket.

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is estimated to be $1.25 billion, with a cash option of $625.3 million. If the jackpot is won this week, it will be the fourth largest prize in Mega Millions history.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, who is also the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, on the Mega Millions website. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly.”

The jackpot has been rolling over since someone in New York claimed the prize on April 18. Friday’s drawing will be the 31st in this run. Even if you don’t have all the winning numbers, there’s still prizes to be won. The drawing on August 1 had a total of 4,904,910 winners in all prize tiers. Seven tickets matched the five white balls on Tuesday – one in Texas, two in California and one each in Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin. The Texas ticket won $4 million because the player included the Megaplier, which increases the jackpot four times. Nationwide, 135 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000. Twenty-eight of those added the Megaplier option, bringing the jackpots to $40,000 each. The other 107 players won the standard $10,000 jackpot.

For more information on Mega Millions, including where and how to play, click here.