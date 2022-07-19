CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 – The Mega Millions jackpot is now over the half billion dollar mark, with an estimated top prize of $530 million up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday, July 19, a news release says.

If won, this would be the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the U.S. in the history of the game.

An Illinois Lottery player is in the top 10 charts for Mega Millions jackpots struck, the release says.

In March 2012, three tickets bought in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland all matched the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball to scoop the top prize. The total jackpot on offer of $646 million was split between the three tickets and an Illinois resident walked away with just over $215 million.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, with the next draw taking place on Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. (CT). Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Illinois residents who are 18 and older can play Mega Millions at any of the over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retail locations across the State or online on the Illinois Lottery’s website IllinoisLottery.com or mobile app.

Background

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots won:

Rank Date Amount Location 1 Oct. 2018 $1.5 billion South Carolina 2 Jan. 2021 $1 billion Michigan 3 Mar. 2012 $646 million Kansas Illinois Maryland 4 Dec. 2013 $648 million California Georgia 5 Jul. 2018 $543 million California 6 Jul. 2016 $536 million Indiana 7 Mar. 2018 $533 million New Jersey 8 Jun. 2019 $522 million California 9 May 2021 $516 million Pennsylvania 10 Jan. 2018 $451 million Florida

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $22 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes.