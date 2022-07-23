In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled on Friday evening and is now worth a sweltering $790 million, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery.

This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot on offer in the past 18 months.

If won, this would be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot won – and the fourth largest jackpot won in the history of the U.S.

With more than 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, Illinois players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, with the next draw taking place on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 p.m. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Background

Top five jackpots ever won in the U.S.

$1.586 billion – Powerball. Jan. 2016 in California, Florida, and Tennessee $1.537 billion – Mega Millons. Oct. 2018 in South Carolina $1.05 billion – Mega Millions. Jan. 2021 in Michigan $768.4 million – Powerball. Mar. 2019 in Wisconsin $758.7 million – Powerball. Aug. 2017 in Massachusetts

About the Illinois Lottery:

The Illinois Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion since 1985 to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools and special causes like Illinois veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS and Alzheimer’s research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. For more information visit here.