Meginnis will seek re-election to city council

Third Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis has announced she will seek re-election to her current position on Davenport’s City Council in the upcoming 2021 city elections.

Meginnis first was elected to the council to fill a partial term during a special election in July 2017 after the resignation of the ward alderman. She ran again in November 2017 and was elected for a full term and was re-elected in November 2019.

Throughout her time on council, she has been active in advocating for programs and ordinances that promote revitalization and livability in older neighborhoods throughout the city, a news release says. Refinements to the city’s rental and zoning code, creation of a Vacant Property Registry and the Dream Program have been some of her areas of focus.

“Third Ward stretches across the city, touching many areas, including older urban neighborhoods to the

east and the west, our revitalized downtown, our old west end industrial center and mid-century

neighborhoods. As I interact with residents and their issues, I am always asking myself how Davenport

might alter existing regulations or introduce new programs that would benefit our citizens,” she said. “Cities can’t resolve every issue people face, but we need to continue to work diligently to make those changes where we have the power to do so.”

In addition to her ward duties, Meginnis chaired the Davenport 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, which had a goal to increase reporting across the city and especially for hard-to-reach groups. As the council’s community engagement chair, she helped develop the Party in the Park program.

Since January 2020, she has served as the city’s mayor pro tem. She currently serves on Mayor Mike Matson’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

For more information, contact Meginnis at marion_meginnis@msn.com