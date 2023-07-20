Meier Park in Bettendorf is about to get a makeover.

Starting Monday, July 24th, the City of Bettendorf’s Maintenance crews will replace the existing playground and all its equipment with a brand-new $260,000 state-of-the-art playground system. The new system includes a playset for 2-5 year olds, a playset for 5-12 year olds, a spinner, a merry-go-round and six swings, including two handicap-accessible swings that will be installed on a synthetic turf safety surface. The renovation includes removing the old playground equipment, building new concrete edging, excavating the area, and installing the new equipment. The project is expected to be completed by Labor Day 2023.

This project is funded by the City’s Community Improvement Program (CIP) in FY2023. On April 18, Bettendorf City Council approved buying and installing the equipment, which is made by BCI Burke Company, LLC, and has been used in several other city parks.

Meier Park is located at 611 Holmes Street and is one of the city’s oldest parks. It includes a shelter, grill, ball field, tennis/pickleball court, recreation trail and restrooms. Other recent and ongoing improvements include resurfacing the tennis/pickleball court and adding a 10-foot fence around the court, installing a bottle-filler water fountain and pet-friendly water fountain and repairing trip hazards on the recreation trail.

