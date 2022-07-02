Several local Mel Foster Co. agents have been listed among the 2022 REALTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. Agents on the list are among the top 1.49% of the 1.6 million licensed REALTORS® nationwide. The report ranks the most productive agents by state and metropolitan area, based on closed transaction sides and closed volume in 2021.

Real estate agents are ranked in two categories:

Individual agent – Sales volume

Individual agent – Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent, the buy side and the selling side)

For Individuals by Volume, in Iowa, three Mel Foster Co. agents in the top 15:

Geri Doyle, Davenport office, ranked #6

Brad Boeye, Bettendorf office, ranked #7

Sara DeWulf, Davenport office, ranked #11

For Individuals by Sides, in Iowa, seven Mel Foster agents made the top 117 list:

Sara DeWulf, Davenport office, ranked #11

Geri Doyle, Davenport office, ranked #21

Brad Boeye, Bettendorf office, ranked #31

Lisa Carstens, Davenport office, ranked #56

Candy Reaves, Davenport office, ranked #79

Lucky Lang II, Davenport office, ranked #89

Jill Sorrell, Clinton office, ranked #89

For Individuals by Sides, in Illinois, three Mel Foster Co. agents ranked in the top 306:

Dee Shepherd, Clinton office, ranked #79

Eve Anderson, Kewanee office, ranked #80

Debbie Wright, Kewanee office, ranked #135

“With this year’s release of the 2022 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, we are incredibly proud to have 10 of our agents be recognized with other elite real estate agents across the country and continue to be in awe of these agent’s dedication, hard work and commitment to serving clients throughout the region. In Iowa, having three in the top 11 for individuals by volume be from Mel Foster Co. is outstanding,” said Lynsey Engels, president of Real Estate Brokerage at Mel Foster Co.

To qualify for inclusion on the list, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 residential transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume in 2021. The rankings are compiled based on surveys from nearly every national branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, multiple listing services, all applicants from past years’ rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the nation. Verification from an independent source is required from all submissions.