Mel Foster Co. wants you to #RISEUP to the challenge

Mel Foster Co. is inviting the Quad Cities community to share positive messages of hope, courage and kindness via social media as part of their “#RISEUP Challenge.”

The real estate agency says the goal of this challenge, which was launched today in response to COVID-19 concerns, is to “highlight all of the good things that are happening in our community as we navigate this uncertain time together.”

To kickstart the challenge, Mel Foster Co. is picking two winners daily through April 10 who will receive gift cards from local businesses. To enter, use “#RISEUP” and tag Mel Foster Co. (@melfostercoinc) when posting a positive message on social media.

Mel Foster Co. says there are many ways the Quad Cities community can #RISEUP to inspire hope and bring joy to others, including:

Posting any kind of positive message, video, act of kindness, etc. with “#RISEUP”

Ordering carry out/delivery from a local restaurant and posting a picture

Working with your kids/grandkids to write notes to health care workers

Making a donation to a disaster relief fund

Giving blood if you are able

Posting ideas of positive things people can do while they are at home

Sending a surprise to someone who may be lonely

Checking in with a family member/friend who may be feeling anxious during this time

Getting outside with your kids/grandkids to write positive messages in chalk on your driveway

Anything you are doing to send positive thoughts and messages to help our community qualifies (of course, while following the CDC guidelines for safe interactions and social distancing)

Follow Mel Foster Co. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.