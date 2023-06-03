Lynsey Engels, president of real estate brokerage at Mel Foster Co., has announced the opening of a company satellite office in Aledo. The boutique-style office at 110 N. College Ave., Aledo, increases the company’s residential office locations to nine, a news release says.

“We are thrilled to open an office in Aledo to serve buyers and sellers just outside of the metro Quad Cities,” Engels said, “Our advanced technology will be available to clients in Aledo and Mercer County, and listings will be included on our award-winning website. We look forward to providing more personal service to buyers and sellers in Aledo.”

