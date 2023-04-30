The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department and the Melon City Bike Club invite the community to join in the fun at the Melon City Bike Rodeo from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, according to a news release.

This event is free for all ages to attend with activities geared toward children between the ages of 4 and 12. Registration is not required.

The parking lot of Soccer West will host a fun bicycle obstacle course, safe riding instruction, a bike safety check station, and more. Helmets and bicycles are required to participate in the activities. Free bike helmets will be provided to participants while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.