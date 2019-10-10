Members of Honor Flight QC remember the man who started it all

The founder of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, Bob Morrison, died Monday after spending decades making sure the people who fought for this country are remembered.

Morrison led the first 33 Honor Flights that took veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments and memorials. Those trips brought more than 3,100 veterans to the nation’s capital.

“The one thing that Bob always said regarding the Honor Flight was, it’s all about the veterans,” said Cathie Rochau, Honor Flight Board Member.

Morrison’s positive influence goes beyond veterans.

“He affected people all the same way,” Rochau said. “They knew him by having a smile on his face and a positive thing to say and he just was so uplifting. He made everybody else feel great.”

He started Honor Flight of the Quad Cities after Bill Shore asked if there was a way veterans could get flights to Washington D.C. to see their war memorials.

“All we had to do is to put the bug in Bob’s ear and off things went,” Shore said.

The 50th Honor Flight Quad Cities in October 31st.

A visitation for Morrison will be at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine Saturday at 9:30 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at 10:30 a.m.