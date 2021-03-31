Memorial ceremony being held to honor Breasia Terrell

A balloon memorial ceremony is being held Thursday in downtown Davenport to honor the passing of Breasia Terrell.

The community is welcome to attend the event, which is set to begin 6 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Purple balloons will be tied to the rails located along the Mississippi River, and a few prayers will be said.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring:

Purple candles

Purple teddy bears

White roses or purple flowers

Posters and photos to leave behind

Organizers ask those planning to stay for the entire ceremony to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that the remains found just north of DeWitt last week were those of 10-year-old Terrell, who had been reported missing since July 10, 2020.