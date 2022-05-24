Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, and here are some opportunities across the QCA to honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces:

🎖️ Thursday, May 26, 4:00 p.m. – Memorial Day Flag Placement, Rock Island National Cemetery

🎖️ Friday, May 27, 10:00 a.m. – Community Memorial Day Recognition and Service, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center

🎖️ Sunday, May 29, 2:00 p.m. – Colona Memorial Day Parade

🎖️ Monday, May 30, 8:00 a.m. – State of Iowa Official Memorial Day Recognition, livestreamed on Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page

🎖️ Monday, May 30, 9:00 a.m.- Scott County Historical Society Memorial Day Service, Historic Summit Church

🎖️ Monday, May 30, 10:45 a.m. – Memorial Day Ceremony, Rock Island National Cemetery

Did we miss any Memorial Day services or observances? Let us know!