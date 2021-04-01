Memorial growing at scene where Breasia Terrell’s body was found

A makeshift memorial is growing in the spot where Breasia’s body was found just over a week ago in Clinton County.

People are leaving things behind to honor her in some way near DeWitt.

Items such as flowers, balloons, stuffed animals, a basketball and a rock with the word “hope” engraved into it have been left behind so far to honor Terrell.

A memorial ceremony for Terrell was held Thursday evening in downtown Davenport.

Hundreds of people gathered in Centennial Park to remember and honor Terrell.

