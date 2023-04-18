A memorial honors the teen killed in a shooting in Rock Island County on Friday.

The memorial for 17-year-old Danny Taylor stretched along a fence just outside Edgington.

Cups were pushed into the chain link fence to spell out, “You will be missed Danny.”

Rock Island County deputies says Taylor was shot several times at this home on Ridgewood Road.

They got a 9-1-1 call at about 1 a.m.

Investigators say the evidence indicates the shooting took place inside the home.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.