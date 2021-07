A memorial party honoring the late Michael Stroehle, of The Night People, will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 4400 W Central Park Ave., Davenport.

Musicians who played music with Mike are invited to sit in. Drinks, food and dancing will be featured. The public is welcome.

The Night People

Stroehle was a founding member of the Quad-City rock band The Night People. In 1968, the group opened for Jimi Hendrix.